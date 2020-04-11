(BIVN) – There have been 486 cases of COVID-19 identified in Hawaiʻi, the state health department reported at noon on Saturday, after an increase of 21 new cases.

300 have been released from isolation/ “Isolation should be maintained until at least 3 days (72 hours) after resolution of fever and myalgia without the use of antipyretics OR at least 7 days have passed since symptom onset, whichever is longer,” the state says.

There have been 34 total cases on Hawaiʻi island, with no one needing to be hospitalized. Of the 34 cases, 25 people have been released from isolation.



Hawai’i County Civil Defense Message

Note the total number of cases on the Big Island reported by the county is three less than the number reported by the state. This morning, the county stated:

On the COVID-19 status, the total number of people tested positive for Hawaii Island is 31. From this, 25 have been cleared as recovered by the Department of Health. The remaining 6 are quarantined at home and closely monitored by your Department of Health. At this date, for Hawaii Island, no one tested positive had to be hospitalized.



At this time, know that the COVID-19 Drive-through Testing is being conducted today April 11th at Hilo Civic Center parking lot. Hours are from 8 in the morning till 3 o’clock in the afternoon. You are asked to bring a picture I.D. and a pen. Testing is free. Thank you, Premier Medical Group and Bay Clinic for doing this. Know that early testing means early detection, early care, protection of loved ones, and our community.



Keeping within the policies of Stay at Home, social distancing and gathering, do maintain the best physical and emotional health that you can. Get your exercise, fresh air, lots of water, and keep connected to your kupuna. Text, phone, send a birthday card even if it’s not their special day, make it so.

Feds To Fund Hele-On Bus Operation

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz today announced Hawaiʻi island will receive $4.5 million in federal funding, part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, to keep public transit services operational during the pandemic.

“For the essential workers who rely on public transportation, this new funding means the Hawai‘i County bus system will have the resources to continue operating, while keeping passengers and transit employees safe,” said Senator Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Schatz’ office wrote:

The federal funds can help pay for the expenses necessary to operate, maintain, and manage the Hawai‘i County bus system, and can be used for such costs as driver salaries, fuel, personal protective equipment, and cleaning supplies. The CARES Act funding can also be used for administrative leave, such as leave for employees due to reductions in service or leave required for a quarantined worker.

This story is being updated.