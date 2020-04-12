HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Heavy rain was reported on Sunday evening between Upolu Point in North Kohala, down along the Hākāmua coast to Laupahoehoe.
(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory on Sunday evening for an area of North Hawaiʻi between Kohala and Hāmākua, in effect until 9:15 p.m. HST.
“At 6:10 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain along parts of the Big Island`s Hamakua coast between Upolu Point and Oʻokala,” the forecasters stated. “Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour.”
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Paʻauilo, Laupahoehoe, Pololu Valley, Waipiʻo Valley, Oʻokala, Hawi, Halaula, Kapaʻau, Honokaʻa and Mahukona.
Due to the Flood Advisory, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message saying the following:
Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.
Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.
Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.
