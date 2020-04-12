(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory on Sunday evening for an area of North Hawaiʻi between Kohala and Hāmākua, in effect until 9:15 p.m. HST.

“At 6:10 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain along parts of the Big Island`s Hamakua coast between Upolu Point and Oʻokala,” the forecasters stated. “Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour.”

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Paʻauilo, Laupahoehoe, Pololu Valley, Waipiʻo Valley, Oʻokala, Hawi, Halaula, Kapaʻau, Honokaʻa and Mahukona.

Due to the Flood Advisory, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message saying the following: