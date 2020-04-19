(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday identified 6 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the cumulative total to 580. Of that number, 52 have been hospitalized and 414 individuals have been released from isolation.

The state also reported one new death, bringing the statewide total to 10.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported one new case on Hawaiʻi island, bringing the total to 62. The County, which reports slightly different numbers on a day-to-day basis, reported two new cases for a total of 61.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message this morning:

On today’s report of COVID-19, the total number of people who tested positive for Hawaii Island is 61. From this, 31 have been cleared as recovered and the remaining 30 are quarantined at home and monitored by the Department of Health. At this date, no one tested positive for Hawaii Island had to be hospitalized.



This high increase over the past week stems mainly from the fast food establishments; which have been closed. This so clearly demonstrates how important it is to follow the health advisories of Stay at Home if you are sick, Physical Distancing, Face Coverings, and Social Gatherings. The magnitude of this cluster outbreak could have been avoided.

Hawaii Passenger Arrivals By Air (HTA)

Yesterday, 454 people arrived in Hawaii including 109 visitors and 157 residents. During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers. This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel.

Crew = flight crew members

Intended Resident = people who are moving to Hawaii such as military members and their families, and former residents who intend to live in Hawaii

Resident = people who have a Hawaii ID

Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport

Visitor = people who do not have a Hawaii ID including essential health care workers, essential federal workers, former residents such as mainland college students coming to stay with family, military on temporary assignment, and leisure travelers

This story is being updated.