County Clarifies New Rule Requiring Hand Sanitizers At Stores
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Businesses must now provide hand sanitizer to customers, or at least a place to wash hands as an alternative.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials on Wednesday issued a media release, seeking to clarify new hand sanitizer requirements found in Mayor Harry Kim’s Emergency Rule No. 3, which was signed this week.
The County of Hawaiʻi wrote:
Hawai‘i County’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 3 calls for all customers to sanitize their hands at entry, and hand sanitizing stations must be set up in the customers’ path at the entrance to the fullest extent possible.
Demand for hand sanitizer has surged since the COVID-19 pandemic, and establishments that lack supplies of hand sanitizer may offer an alternative to hand sanitizer by providing a place to wash hands. A wash basin or sink with soap and water would be sufficient and be in good faith compliance with the order.
The County is looking at all avenues to acquire supplies of hand sanitizer, including local distilleries that have switched their production lines to produce it.
KoHana Hawaiian Agricole Rum producing (FDA)-approved hand sanitizer in Kunia. Photo from video by Hawaiʻi DLNR.
The Rule issued by Mayor Harry Kim on Tuesday cited the Governor’s Fifth Supplementary Proclamation dated April 16, 2020, which mandates protective measures “to the fullest extent possible” including the mandatory use of hand sanitizer and sanitizing products by all customers and employees of essential businesses.
The County’s COVID-19 Prevention and Education Task Force will be working with businesses to ensure compliance by their employees and customers. For further information on requesting a visit from the Task Force, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031.
