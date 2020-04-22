(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials on Wednesday issued a media release, seeking to clarify new hand sanitizer requirements found in Mayor Harry Kim’s Emergency Rule No. 3, which was signed this week.

The County of Hawaiʻi wrote:

Hawai‘i County’s COVID-19 Emergency Rule No. 3 calls for all customers to sanitize their hands at entry, and hand sanitizing stations must be set up in the customers’ path at the entrance to the fullest extent possible.



Demand for hand sanitizer has surged since the COVID-19 pandemic, and establishments that lack supplies of hand sanitizer may offer an alternative to hand sanitizer by providing a place to wash hands. A wash basin or sink with soap and water would be sufficient and be in good faith compliance with the order.



The County is looking at all avenues to acquire supplies of hand sanitizer, including local distilleries that have switched their production lines to produce it.