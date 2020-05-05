(BIVN) – A civil rights organization and law firm are demanding that the County immediately cease conducting sweeps of houseless encampments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 30, 2020, the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawai‘i and the civil rights law firm Goldstein, Borgen, Dardarian & Ho sent a letter to Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim, Public Works director David Yamamoto, Police Chief Paul Ferreira, and Corporation Counsel Joe Kamelamela, focusing on the recent sweep of people residing on a lot adjacent to Agasa Furniture in downtown Hilo.

The ACLU letter says the County’s actions violated both state law and the U.S. and Hawai‘i constitutions. “While the County had initiated a legal proceeding to take ownership of the lot from its owners, that proceeding had not yet resulted in a final judgment and, even if it had, state law requires the government to wait 10 days before executing on the judgment, which the County did not do,” the authors of the letter say. “Further, the letter asserts that the County violated various provisions of the Fourth, Fourteenth, and Eighth amendments to the U.S. Constitution (and the equivalent provisions of the Hawaiʻi Constitution) by, among other things, failing to provide adequate notice, unreasonably seizing and destroying the residents’ personal belongings, affirmatively placing the residents in greater danger of contracting COVID-19, and using the threat of arrest to unconstitutionally coerce them to leave when they had no other safe place to go to.”

HOPE Services Hawaii, the leading nonprofit organization helping people on Hawaiʻi Island avoid and overcome homelessness, publicly disagreed with the decision to clear the encampment.

“Our team and community partners had been working with the men and women living in this camp, and had continued to do so during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing them with health care, education about COVID, and supplies to minimize their need to venture out into the community,” said Brandee Menino, HOPE Services Hawaiʻi CEO. “They were cooperative and were working with us to develop plans to move into shelter and permanent housing. Mayor Kim’s response — to sweep without providing a safe place to relocate, shows his lack of empathy and concern for these individuals, and puts our entire community’s health and safety at risk of community spread.”

“The County did almost everything wrong in conducting the sweep and mass eviction,” said Wookie Kim, ACLU of Hawaiʻi Staff Attorney. “It disregarded state procedures. It disregarded the Governor’s statewide moratorium on evictions. It disregarded the many protections provided by the U.S. and Hawai‘i constitutions. In short, the County acted as if it were above the law. We are here to ensure that the government stops taking these illegal shortcuts, especially against people who have very little power in our political system, and especially during one of the worst public health crises in modern history.”

Here is the full text of the letter, without the footnotes: