(BIVN) – One new case of COVID-19 was identified in the State of Hawaiʻi as of noon on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 640.

The new case was added to the Hawaiʻi island case count, bringing the total number of cases on the Big Island to 77. Of that number, 75 have been released from isolation, which means only two cases are active.

This weekend, a total of 2 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, including today’s case. They are the first new cases identified in several days.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense provided some insight on the new case that was identified on Saturday, reporting today that it was travel-related. “The individual was infected during a brief visit to California,” said Mayor Harry Kim in the morning radio message. “The individual and family are now quarantined at home and monitored by the Department of Health,” he said.

The county update was issued before today’s noon update from the health department, and did not include the latest identified case.

This story is till being updated.