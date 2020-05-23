(BIVN) – As Oʻahu, Maui and Kauaʻi are allowing medium-risk businesses and operations to re-open in accordance with Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige’s 8th supplemental emergency proclamation, Hawaiʻi County has yet to make its request for approval.

The other three counties have apparently been given an approval to move forward. The State of Hawaiʻi says:

Kaua‘i Mayor Derek Kawakami today issued Emergency Rule #10 which allows the immediate re-opening, with restrictions, of public and private pools, places of worship, outdoor tour activities, salons and barbershops, all cleaning and construction work, and one-on-one personal services such as fitness, tutoring, music lessons and similar activities.



On O‘ahu, Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed an emergency order, allowing restaurants to re-open in-person table service starting June 5, with restrictions. Mayor Caldwell’s office also announced that in-person spiritual services may also be conducted starting May 23, also with restrictions.



Earlier, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced that restaurants will be allowed to re-open for in-person table service starting June 5 with safety restrictions.

Governor Ige “expects a request for approval for re-opening from Hawai‘i Island Mayor Harry Kim in the coming days.”

As the Memorial Day weekend gets underway – health officials and state leaders are “encouraging continued social distancing, wearing of masks while around others or inside businesses, and frequent hand washing, as necessary for keeping the COVID-19 case count low or at zero,” a state media release stated on Friday.

Gov. Ige said, “As you remember the sacrifices of our service members and celebrate graduates this weekend, please remember to have fun safely. Connect with friends and loved ones in ways that protect yourselves, your loved ones and our community. We’re all in this together and can keep our success going if we remind each other to keep up with safe practices.”