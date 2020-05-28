(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi will allow “medium risk” operations like churches, restaurants, and salons to resume operations on June 1, but the other counties are approaching the reopening of the economy in a slightly different way.

The office of Governor David Ige provided this media release on Wednesday, sorting out all the different approvals granted to the different counties, including dates and operations.

HONOLULU COUNTY

Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s proposal, approved by Governor Ige on Wednesday, includes the Friday, May 29th resumption of operations with modifications for “personal service providers” including:

Barbers

Hairdressers

Nail technicians

Tattoo artists

Other beauty operators

The proposal also includes the re-opening of outdoor attractions with limitations, starting Thursday, May 28. This includes:

Sea life attractions

Water parks

Pools

Campgrounds

People’s Open Markets

Shooting and Archery Ranges

Similar outdoor facilities

The proposal also allows the following to resume operations with modifications on June 5:

Business/commercial businesses (in addition to restaurants)

indoor residential, non-commercial gatherings of 10 or less (regardless of household)

MAUI COUNTY

The governor approved Maui Mayor Michael Victorino’s request to re-open most businesses and services, with modifications, starting Monday, June 1. The following public gathering areas will also open:

Clubhouses

Dog parks

Playgrounds and skate parks

All county parks and beach parks (individual park re-opening dates are subject to change)

Select county pools

However, the following businesses and services remain closed:

Bars and nightclubs

Theatres

Public gathering venues

Banquet halls

County Community Centers

County Gymnasiums

HAWAII COUNTY

As reported previously, Governor Ige approved Mayor Harry Kim’s proposal to re-open with modifications, the following businesses/operations starting June 1:

Places of worship

Personal services (Salons, barber shops, beauty operators)

Restaurants (including food courts, but excluding bars, nightclubs)

KAUAI COUNTY

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami has received the governor’s approval to re-open -with modifications – the following medium risk business and activities on May 22: