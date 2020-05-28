HAWAIʻI - The State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday provided list of re-openings that have been requested by county mayors and approved by Governor David Ige.
(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi will allow “medium risk” operations like churches, restaurants, and salons to resume operations on June 1, but the other counties are approaching the reopening of the economy in a slightly different way.
The office of Governor David Ige provided this media release on Wednesday, sorting out all the different approvals granted to the different counties, including dates and operations.
HONOLULU COUNTY
Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s proposal, approved by Governor Ige on Wednesday, includes the Friday, May 29th resumption of operations with modifications for “personal service providers” including:
Barbers
Hairdressers
Nail technicians
Tattoo artists
Other beauty operators
The proposal also includes the re-opening of outdoor attractions with limitations, starting Thursday, May 28. This includes:
Sea life attractions
Water parks
Pools
Campgrounds
People’s Open Markets
Shooting and Archery Ranges
Similar outdoor facilities
The proposal also allows the following to resume operations with modifications on June 5:
Business/commercial businesses (in addition to restaurants)
indoor residential, non-commercial gatherings of 10 or less (regardless of household)
MAUI COUNTY
The governor approved Maui Mayor Michael Victorino’s request to re-open most businesses and services, with modifications, starting Monday, June 1. The following public gathering areas will also open:
Clubhouses
Dog parks
Playgrounds and skate parks
All county parks and beach parks (individual park re-opening dates are subject to change)
Select county pools
However, the following businesses and services remain closed:
Bars and nightclubs
Theatres
Public gathering venues
Banquet halls
County Community Centers
County Gymnasiums
HAWAII COUNTY
As reported previously, Governor Ige approved Mayor Harry Kim’s proposal to re-open with modifications, the following businesses/operations starting June 1:
Places of worship
Personal services (Salons, barber shops, beauty operators)
Restaurants (including food courts, but excluding bars, nightclubs)
KAUAI COUNTY
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami has received the governor’s approval to re-open -with modifications – the following medium risk business and activities on May 22:
Public and private pools
Places of worship
Outdoor tour activities
Salons and barbershops
All cleaning and construction work
One-on-one personal services (fitness, tutoring, music lessons)
by Big Island Video News
on at
