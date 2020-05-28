(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Education has updated the list of sites and start dates for its summer meals program, an extension of the HIDOE’s Grab-and-Go program, as the 2019-20 school year comes to an end today.

The participating sites “will continue to provide grab-and-go servings in walk-up and drive-thru lines,” the HIDOE communications team said. “Dine-in options will not be available. All children ages 18 and younger can receive one school breakfast and one lunch daily. Children do not have to be enrolled at the school distribution site and do not have to be public school students.”

According to the updated list from the HIDOE, the following Hawaiʻi island schools will be serving the meals (breakfast and lunch, unless otherwise indicated) from May 29 through July 17:

Hilo Union School (lunch only)

Honokaʻa High & Inter.

Kalanianaole El. & Inter.

Kaʻu High & Pahala El.

Keaʻau High

Kealakehe High (begins Jun. 8, lunch only)

Keonepoko El.

Kohala High

Mountain View El.

Naʻalehu El.

Pahoa High & Inter.

Waiakea High

Waikoloa El. & Middle (lunch only)

Waimea El.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

The following Hawaiʻi island school sites are closing today and will not serve meals through summer break:

Kahakai El.

Kealakehe Inter.

Keaukaha El.

Konawaena High

The HIDOE says parents may pick up student meals without their child(ren) present but must provide one of the following verification documents:

Official letter or email from school listing child(ren) enrolled.

Recent student report card(s).

Attendance record(s) from parent portals of school websites.

Birth certificate(s) of child(ren).

Student ID card(s).

Driver’s permit/license(s) for high school students.

State-issued ID of the student.

