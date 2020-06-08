(BIVN) – Many State Parks and Historic Sites on Hawaiʻi island remain closed, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources reports, but reopenings are anticipated this month.

Most Hilo area parks remain closed, including ʻAkaka Falls State Park near Honomū. The Wailoa Center is scheduled for an early July reopening, state officials say.

Beaches at Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area and Kekaha Kai State Park are accessible for passive and active beach uses, the DLNR says. Hāpuna Beach parking area is open daily. The Maniniʻōwali, or Kua Bay, section of Kekaha Kai is open to vehicle access on weekends only.

Overnight lodging for Hawaiʻi Island sites is anticipated to reopen in mid-to-late June. Also, Hawaiʻi Island Historic Sites – most of which are closed – are anticipated to open soon, DLNR says.

In a Monday media release, DLNR stated:

The DLNR Division of State Parks is lessening restrictions and reopening park areas in conjunction with various county-specific rules and guidelines. Passive beach use is now allowed at all State Parks beaches, although some gates will remain locked for resource management, people’s safety and due to fiscal constraints. COVID-19 rules and social distancing guidelines remain applicable, following each county’s emergency orders.



State Park camping and lodging will be phased in more slowly, again in compliance with county restrictions, but it is anticipated most overnight facilities will be open by July 1. State Park lodging and camping facilities are NOT allowable quarantine locations.

“We are pleased that Hawaiʻi has been so successful in flattening the COVID-19 curve, which allows us to reopen more park areas – particularly some overnight opportunities, which lets families further enjoy Hawaiʻiʻs outdoors”, said State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell in a written statement. “However, please be aware that restrictions on park hours, group size, and certain activities remain in place, and we ask that all parks users adhere to these so we can keep slowly proceeding back to normal”.