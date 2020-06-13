(BIVN) – There were 17 newly identified cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday at noon. All but one of the new cases are adult residents on O‘ahu, said the Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

“Two of the additional cases are related to a household cluster, where 12 individuals have now tested positive,” the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division said. “Some 300 residents in surrounding households have been tested as part of community outreach and screening and all have tested negative, apart from those in the single household.”

While there remains no active cases on Hawaiʻi island, this is the second day of relatively high coronavirus case numbers in Honolulu. “We always knew with the reopening of activities and businesses across the state we would see increases in coronavirus infections,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park. “Two of the cases reported today did require hospitalization but our statewide bed capacity remains strong. However, these new cases are reminders for all of us to maintain safe practices to prevent even higher case surges which could threaten our state’s healthcare capacity.”

The State says those “simple, now-common safe practices” include physical distancing with a 6-foot separation, wearing masks in public places and crowds, frequent hand washing, and staying home if sick.

The mandatory, 14-day inter-island quarantine will be discontinued as of June 16. However, the quarantine for those traveling to Hawaiʻi from out-of-state will remain in effect.