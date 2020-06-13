BIVN graphic features the number of "active" cases, and the Hawaiʻi health department map showing reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days by zip code. Note that all of East Hawaiʻi is in the clear, however the area of South Kohala remains yellow.
Still No Active Cases On Hawaii Island, Despite COVID-19 Count Increase Statewide
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reports no active cases for the Big Island, a morning civil defense message stated.
(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County continues to see no active cases of COVID-19 on the entire island, despite the recent uptick in cases statewide.
On Saturday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported no active cases for the island of Hawaiʻi.
“The Island of Hawaii have done very well in minimizing the spread of the coronavirus,” the civil defense message stated. “Your efforts and good work of prevention are why Hawaii Island is in the present good status. In going forward, know the virus threat remains and we must continue to follow the preventive policies of distancing, gatherings, face coverings, cleanliness, and keeping physically and emotionally healthy.”
“Thank you for doing your part in keeping Hawaii safe,” the message stated.
On Friday, the State reported 15 newly identified cases of COVID-19 statewide, all on Oʻahu. The number was double the total from the day before, and the biggest single day increase in 2 months.
Governor David Ige said the increase in COVID-19 cases was expected as the State moves to resume normal activities. “Most importantly we have the capacity to handle this level of cases as we still have low numbers, still the best in the country,” Governor Ige said. The governor also warned that more cases are expected as Hawai‘i gets closer to a broader reopening of travel to the state.
