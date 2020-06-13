(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County continues to see no active cases of COVID-19 on the entire island, despite the recent uptick in cases statewide.

On Saturday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported no active cases for the island of Hawaiʻi.

“The Island of Hawaii have done very well in minimizing the spread of the coronavirus,” the civil defense message stated. “Your efforts and good work of prevention are why Hawaii Island is in the present good status. In going forward, know the virus threat remains and we must continue to follow the preventive policies of distancing, gatherings, face coverings, cleanliness, and keeping physically and emotionally healthy.”

“Thank you for doing your part in keeping Hawaii safe,” the message stated.

On Friday, the State reported 15 newly identified cases of COVID-19 statewide, all on Oʻahu. The number was double the total from the day before, and the biggest single day increase in 2 months.

Governor David Ige said the increase in COVID-19 cases was expected as the State moves to resume normal activities. “Most importantly we have the capacity to handle this level of cases as we still have low numbers, still the best in the country,” Governor Ige said. The governor also warned that more cases are expected as Hawai‘i gets closer to a broader reopening of travel to the state.