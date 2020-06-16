(BIVN) – It has been two years since the most recent eruption of Kīlauea Volcano, and the Puna community is still working to recover from the disaster.

The 4-month-long eruption inundated approximately 13 miles of public roads in the summer of 2018. The County has already restored Highway 132, and prior to that, cut a temporary access over Highway 137 to Pohoiki.



Kīlauea is no longer erupting, and many roads remain covered by lava. In April, it was announced that FEMA had awarded the County of Hawaiʻi $61 million in federal funds to repair various lava-inundated roads. A U.S. Senate press release named the road projects that would be funded by the FEMA award, but the County emphasized that the specific project list had not been finalized.

The Hawaiʻi County Council Committee on Governmental Relations and Economic Development received an update on Tuesday from Douglas Le, the Disaster Recovery Officer for the county administration. Le announced the following road restoration projects are planned:

Pohoiki Road (awaiting Notice to Proceed);

Leilani Avenue from Pohoiki Road to Kahukai Street;

Lighthouse Road along with a management plan for public access at Kumukahi;

Highway 137 from the intersection with Highway 132 and Lighthouse Road to Kapoho Vacationland;

Highway 137 temporary road to Isaac Hale Beach Park to be restored to permanent standards.

The County does not plan to restore the full length of Highway 137, a decision that raises concern for members of the community who worry about alternate access roads in and out of lower Puna.

“The 2018 eruption created major challenges, along with some opportunities,” said Mayor Harry Kim in a later media release. “These road recovery projects take into consideration the future needs of the community and the volcanic hazards that will always be there. By learning from past events, and taking strategic and thoughtful steps, we can build a better future for Puna.”

The County media release also stated: