(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Joint Information Center on COVID-19 on Tuesday issued the following statement on the end of the inter-island travel quarantine:

The mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for interisland travelers was lifted today, and things have gone smoothly so far. Departing interisland travelers will continue having their temperature taken and they must complete the new travel and health form prior to each flight. The form includes contact and travel information as well as health related questions. Passengers are encouraged to complete the form within 24 hours of their flight and bring a print-out to the airport. People will have the opportunity to fill out the form at the airport, if they are unable to print the form in advance. The completed form must be submitted before each interisland flight, even if the flights are on the same day. Passengers are encouraged to allow extra time and arrive at the airport with enough time to complete the passenger verification process, pass through the TSA security checkpoint and arrive at their assigned gate prior to departure.



People who have a temperature above 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to fly. Certain other individuals will receive an additional assessment and will have the opportunity to have a nasal swab sample taken at the airport, which will be delivered to an off-site Department of Health (DOH) lab to be tested for COVID-19. Feeling symptomatic (other than a fever) and having the swab sample taken does not necessarily mean the person cannot travel. However, the form will allow DOH to contact the person should their test result be positive.

The State says additional information and the new travel and health inter-island form can be found by visiting this State health department website.