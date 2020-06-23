(BIVN) – A Magnitude 7.4 earthquake that occurred on Tuesday morning near Oaxaca, Mexico triggered a tsunami threat for parts of the Pacific Ocean, but not for Hawaiʻi, according to the local emergency officials.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an alert after the quake occurred, reporting that the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center “confirmed there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawaii”.

The earthquake was first measured at a Magnitude 7.7, but was later revised to a Magnitude 7.4.

Tsunami waves have been observed, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. Waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meter above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Mexico, the PTWC said in its most recent message. “Tsunami waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters above the tide level for the coasts of Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Hawaiʻi, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru,” the center added.

The USGS wrote this about the event: