(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Saturday at noon announced six (6) newly identified cases of COVID-19 statewide. Five (5) of those new cases are on Oʻahu, and one (1) is on Kauaʻi.

There were no new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island. On Saturday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a statement saying there are three (3) active cases on the island. At noon, the state numbers indicated there were only two (2) active cases on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority provided an update on passenger arrivals by air :