(BIVN) – A spike in reported COVID-19 cases on Sunday is largely due to a cluster of 17 Honolulu cases, all associated with attending a funeral.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Heath reported 27 new cases statewide in a noon update. State officials put out a news release immediately after revealing the numbers, saying that “intensive contact tracing identified the cases quickly, testing was conducted, and all are in isolation.”

Contact tracing also identified six (6) cases in Leeward O‘ahu associated with known clusters, and all of the cases are in isolation, the officials said.

Two (2) new Kaua‘i cases were also reported Sunday and are said to be associated with a known cluster reported last week. There was also one (1) case on Maui, and a case (1) on Hawaiʻi island with travel to Georgia.

With the new case, the State of Hawaiʻi says there are three (3) active cases on the Big Island. There have been 87 cumulative cases on the Big Island since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, part of the 899 cases statewide. There have been 18 deaths in Hawaiʻi since the pandemic began.

“It’s important to celebrate life and share life events, whether it’s remembering someone who has passed or gathering with others in practicing a common faith, and doing so safely will protect our loved ones and the entire community,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park, chief of the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division. “Safe practices including physical distancing, wearing of masks, and frequent hand washing are critically important during these times and especially when we are with others outside of our daily household.”

“These recent cases are local examples of how this virus has no bounds. It spreads easily from place-to-place, island-to-island, state-to-state,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson. “We all need to continue to take personal responsibility and take steps to protect ourselves and our community.”

Passenger Arrivals By Air (Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority)