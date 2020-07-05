KONA, Hawaiʻi - Heavy rain falling at rates up to 1 inch per hour have been reported over leeward Big Island just before 2 p.m. on Sunday.
UPDATE – (4:55 p.m.) – The Flood Advisory for Kona is no longer in effect.
(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for an area of Kona on Sunday afternoon, in effect until 5 p.m. HST.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kealakekua, Hōnalo, Captain Cook, Hōnaunau, Kahaluʻu-Keauhou, Hōlualoa, Kainaliu and Kona International Airport, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service reported just after 2 p.m. HST:
At 1:57 PM HST, radar indicated heavy showers falling at rates up to 1 inch per hour over leeward Big Island. The heaviest showers have been observed along Mamalahoa Highway between Kalaoa and Puuanahulu. Additional rainfall is expected through late afternoon with some showers forming around and south of Kailua-Kona.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a radio message, saying:
Residents in flood prone areas are asked to remain alert for flooding conditions.
Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.
