(BIVN) – Another live ball python was captured in Hilo early Monday morning, about a week after a photo showing a snake in the same area was posted to Facebook.

The post snake ball python – which measures about 4 feet long and weighs about 3 pounds – was found near the Old Airport Road and captured by an American Medical Response ambulance crew. The snake was then taken to Hawaii County police, who brought the python to a plant quarantine inspector with the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture.

The snake is currently being safeguarded at the Hilo Plant Quarantine Office, state ag officials say. Staff at the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo determined that the snake is a sexually immature female ball python.

The captured snake “appears to be consistent with the photo that was posted on Facebook”, the Department of Agriculture says, which noted that “quarantine inspectors conducted nightly searches through last week and also deployed traps, but were not able to find the snake.”

This is the third ball python to be found in the same general area of Hilo in three years.

In October 2019, a 3-foot-long ball python was captured by a resident who ran over it near the same area.

In June 2018, a 4.5-foot-long ball python was found at the South Hilo Sanitary Landfill by county workers.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture shared this information about ball pythons, and snakes in general: