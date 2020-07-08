(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Council voted to pass a resolution on Wednesday that supports the continuation of inter-island shipping service from the Young Brothers company, by exploring opportunities like “America’s Marine Highway” program.

Resolution 679-20, introduced by Councilmembers Sue Lee loy and Tim Richards, notes that the waters surrounding Hawaiʻi were designated the Daniel K. Akaka Marine Highway in July 2018, and therefore federal resources may be available to companies like Young Brothers. The shipping company has already stated that revenue shortfalls threaten its sustainability, putting at risk a service that is critical to the islands.

“The one thing I know for sure is this: we cannot lose Young Brothers,” said Council Chair Aaron Chung. “If they ever, by any way, go out of business, we are – no pun intended – sunk,” he said.

The measure also hinted at the recent incident in which 21 cargo containers fell off a Young Brothers barge into the ocean. A section of the resolution addresses the Public Utilities Commission’s May 2020 order allowing the Young Brothers’ request to cut expenses by reducing its weekly sailings to neighbor island harbors, saying that the reduction “increases the potential for service interruptions due to incidents arising from improper container loads”.

Here is the full text of the council resolution: