Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Updates For Saturday, July 11th: New Single Day High
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - There were forty-two (42) new cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi today, a new single-day high for newly reported cases.
BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases, and the Hawaiʻi health department map showing reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days by zip code.
(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health at noon on Saturday announced a single day high for newly reported cases of COVID-19 statewide.
There were forty-two (42) newly reported cases in Hawaiʻi today, one more than the previous single-day high of forty-one (41) reported on July 7, 2020. Most of the new cases were identified on Oʻahu.
Today’s count boosts the cumulative total number of cases statewide to 1,200 since the pandemic began.
On Hawaiʻi island, two (2) new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the cumulative total for the Big Island to 100. Of that number, the State of Hawaiʻi says there are eleven (11) active cases. This morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an alert message saying there are eight (8) active cases on the island.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - There were forty-two (42) new cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi today, a new single-day high for newly reported cases.
BIVN graphic features the number of “active” cases, and the Hawaiʻi health department map showing reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days by zip code.
(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health at noon on Saturday announced a single day high for newly reported cases of COVID-19 statewide.
There were forty-two (42) newly reported cases in Hawaiʻi today, one more than the previous single-day high of forty-one (41) reported on July 7, 2020. Most of the new cases were identified on Oʻahu.
Today’s count boosts the cumulative total number of cases statewide to 1,200 since the pandemic began.
On Hawaiʻi island, two (2) new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the cumulative total for the Big Island to 100. Of that number, the State of Hawaiʻi says there are eleven (11) active cases. This morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an alert message saying there are eight (8) active cases on the island.
This story is being updated.