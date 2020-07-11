(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health at noon on Saturday announced a single day high for newly reported cases of COVID-19 statewide.

There were forty-two (42) newly reported cases in Hawaiʻi today, one more than the previous single-day high of forty-one (41) reported on July 7, 2020. Most of the new cases were identified on Oʻahu.

Today’s count boosts the cumulative total number of cases statewide to 1,200 since the pandemic began.

On Hawaiʻi island, two (2) new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the cumulative total for the Big Island to 100. Of that number, the State of Hawaiʻi says there are eleven (11) active cases. This morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued an alert message saying there are eight (8) active cases on the island.

