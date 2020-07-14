(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County on Monday announced the launch of a free Financial Navigator service to help residents tackle financial challenges in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The County provided this media release:

In partnership with national nonprofit organization the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund), Mayor Harry Kim announced today the launch of a free Financial Navigators program to help residents navigate critical financial issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Financial Navigators will be available remotely starting July 13, 2020, to provide guidance over the phone to help residents access available programs and services to manage income disruptions and other financial concerns. The Financial Navigators program is designed to help residents deal with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing remote assistance in navigating critical financial issues and making referrals to other appropriate social services and resources. The County of Hawaii will offer these Financial Navigator services in partnership with Hawaii First Federal Credit Union.



“Helping residents who are facing financial challenges due to COVID-19 is a critical part of the County’s front-line response and recovery efforts,” said Mayor Harry Kim. “The County is proud to partner with Hawaii First Federal Credit Union in providing this free public service for all residents of the County.”



Residents can access these remote services by completing [this] web form, or by calling 808-933-6600 to sign up.



The Financial Navigator will then send a short service agreement and call the client to begin their personal session. Organizations across the County can also refer clients directly to a Financial Navigator.



The County of Hawaiʻi is launching the Financial Navigators program in partnership with the CFE Fund, who provided grant funding along with significant technical assistance and training to launch the program in the County of Hawaiʻi and other cities and counties across the nation.



“Financial distress is a primary part of the COVID-19 crisis, and we’re pleased Mayor Kim and his team is making this a priority for Hawaiʻi Island residents,” said Jonathan Mintz, President and CEO of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. “The Financial Navigators program will help Hawaiʻi Island residents assess and prioritize their financial concerns and get connected with the right resources.”



For more information, please contact Sharon Hirota at 961-8019.