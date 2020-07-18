(BIVN) – There are twenty (20) newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi, health officials announced at noon on Saturday, with two (2) of those cases reported on Hawaiʻi island. The remainder of the new cases were identified on Oʻahu.

Today’s new cases bring the cumulative total number of cases statewide to 1,354 since the pandemic began. Of those, 140 have required hospitalization, and 24 have died. The number of cases released from isolation is 1,019.

On Hawaiʻi island, 98 of the 111 total cases have been released from isolation, indicating that there are 13 active cases on the island.



A new Hawaiʻi health department map of reported cases with onset dates in the past 28 days shows at least one new case has been identified in the Puna zip code area, which includes Keaʻau and Hawaiian Paradise Park.

“The majority of states continue to see an increase of people being infected by the Coronavirus,” a morning Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message stated. “We need your help to keep Hawaii Island numbers low. Please take the time to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, gatherings, and cleanliness. When you interact with Kupuna remember that they are the most vulnerable to Coronavirus, so we must be especially careful when visiting our loved ones. As a reminder, wearing of face coverings is mandatory on Hawaii Island.”

