(BIVN) – Douglas is now a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, 1,125 miles east southeast of Hilo. The storm is heading west northwest at 18 mph, with sustained winds at 130 mph with higher gusts.

On the forecast track, the National Hurricane Center says Douglas will approach the Hawaiian Islands Saturday night, and be near those Islands on Sunday. Along the shore, swells generated by Douglas are expected to begin affecting portions of the Hawaiian Islands on Saturday.

Gradual weakening expected to begin on Friday and continue through the weekend. Douglas is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Hawaiian Islands.

At 4 p.m., the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued this Special Weather Statement on Douglas:

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center indicates that Hurricane Douglas will move near, or over, portions of the main Hawaiian Islands this weekend. The potentially close passage of this hurricane brings a triple threat of hazards to the state, including but not limited to damaging winds, flooding rainfall, and dangerously rough seas that could result in damaging surf, especially along east facing shores. Watches could be required for portions of the state Friday, with impacts potentially beginning as early as Saturday night.



It is still too early to determine where impacts may be greatest, so everyone in the state of Hawaii needs to take time to prepare now. Review and execute your family emergency preparedness plan and remember that the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency recommends that you have a 14 day supply of food, water, and medicine for you and your ohana.



Keep up to date with the latest forecast information through the internet (hurricanes.gov), local media, social media, or NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts.

From the National Hurricane Center discussion posted at 5 p.m. HST: