(BIVN) – Hurricane Douglas is 325 miles east of Hilo, and moving west northwest at 18 mph. The storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected through the weekend. However, Douglas is still forecast to be near hurricane strength when it nears the islands, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center says.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for Oʻahu. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

For Hawaiʻi island, a Hurricane Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning remain in effect. A Flash Flood Watch and a High Surf Warning are also in effect.

On the forecast track, Douglas will be near the main Hawaiian Islands late tonight and will move over parts of the state Sunday and Monday.

Hurricane Douglas presently looks to be tracking north of Hawaiʻi island. “The Big Island is probably going to be spared the worst of this system,” said Robert Ballard, a Science and Operations Officer with the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. “Nevertheless, though, if there were a left-side wobble, we could still see really destructive conditions reach the Big Island. So I don’t want folks there to completely let their guard down. And we have left the Hurricane Watch in effect.”

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center listed these hazards affecting land:

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected on Oahu on Sunday and Sunday night and are possible across Maui County and the Big Island late tonight and Sunday. Tropical Storm conditions are expected across Hawaii County and Maui County beginning late tonight or Sunday. Tropical Storm conditions are possible across Kauai County late Sunday.



SURF: Large swells generated by Douglas are expected to affect the Hawaiian Islands during the next couple of days, and storm surge of 2 to 4 feet above normal tides is expected near the center of Douglas. The large swells and surge will produce life threatening and potentially destructive surf along exposed shores.



RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall associated with Douglas is expected to affect portions of the main Hawaiian Islands from late tonight through Monday. Total rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible from Maui County westward to Kauai County, with the greatest amounts in elevated terrain. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding and land slides, as well as rapid water level rises on small streams. Douglas is expected to produce 2 to 5 inches of rainfall over the northern half of the Big Island.

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center discussion posted at 11 a.m. HST: