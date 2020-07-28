(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for the leeward side of Kohala this evening.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 45 mph can be expected.

The advisory includes portions of Kahoʻolawe, Lanaʻi, and Maui, and will be in effect until 6 a.m. HST.

Hawaii County Civil Defense says that due to the high winds, the following is advised:

Strong winds capable of downing trees and causing power outages may occur.

Treat any down utilities lines as live and stay clear and notify authorities.

Motorists should use extra caution.

A gradual decrease of winds are expected after midnight tonight.