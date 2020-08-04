(BIVN) – The closure of the South Kohala District Courthouse in Waimea has been extended, following yesterday’s announcement that a Judiciary employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Waimea court will remain closed through Friday, the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary said on Tuesday, “while it is being professionally cleaned and disinfected, and as a precautionary measure to protect public health and safety.”

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued another order on Tuesday, cancelling all hearings or trials due to the closure, to be “rescheduled to the next available date with due regard for any statutory mandates.”

Chief Justice Recktenwald’s order also extended the filing deadline for documents due in the South Kohala District Court from August 5-7 to August 10. All documents due to have been filed shall be deemed to have been timely filed if they are filed by Monday, August 10, 2020, the order stated.

The Judiciary added that individuals needing help should call Keahuolu Courthouse in Kona at 808-322-8700 or Hale Kaulike Courthouse in Hilo at 808-961-7470.