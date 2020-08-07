Keaakaukau Stream Bridge In Ahualoa To Close For Repairs
by Big Island Video News
on at
AHUALOA, Hawaiʻi - From August 10 to 12, the rural bridge in Ahualoa Homesteads will be closed while wooden timbers are replaced, the County of Hawaiʻi says.
(BIVN) – Keaakaukau Stream Bridge in Ahualoa will close on Monday, August 10, as the County of Hawaiʻi repairs the structure.
From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works:
Residents and motorists in the area of Ahualoa Homesteads, mauka of Honoka‘a, are advised that the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Engineering Division is closing Keaakaukau Stream Bridge for repairs Monday, August 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. through Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 4 p.m., weather permitting. The bridge will remain closed until repairs are completed.
Keaakaukau Stream Bridge is located on Kahana Drive roughly a quarter-mile to the east of its intersection with Old Māmalahoa Highway and about three miles mauka of Highway 19. The repair work, which will be performed by County of Hawai‘i maintenance crews, includes replacing the bridge’s timber elements, including railings, deckings, and stringers.
Although the bridge will be closed, there will be minimal impact to road traffic, as both directions of travel can access Kahana Drive to side streets that lead to Old Māmalahoa Highway and Highway 19.
There will be barricades on either side of the bridge with signage alerting motorists of the bridge closure.
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.
If there are any questions or concerns, please call the DPW Engineering Division at (808) 961-8327.
