UPDATE – (10 a.m.) – The State of Hawaiʻi provided this news on today’s numbers ahead of the noon update:

Two O‘ahu men, both over 60-years-old are the latest victims of COVID-19. And today, DOH reports at least 86 new diagnosed cases of coronavirus are part of an existing cluster at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Facility (OCCC). Health investigators say at least 116 cases are attributable to OCCC, with 24 staff and 92 inmates having tested positive for COVID-19. The 86 cases are part of the 355 newly diagnosed cases today; the record single day case count since the beginning of the pandemic.

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Thursday morning reported 13 active cases of COVID-19 on the Big Island, and also provided an update on the positive case that was reported at Kamehameha School.

Here is the full Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message and statement text:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of active cases monitored by the Department of Health is thirteen. At this date for Hawaii Island, no one is hospitalized. To clarify, the reported case at the Keaʻau campus of Kamehameha Schools is not an active case. The student completed all the Department of Health isolation requirements on August 7th and is symptom free. Kamehameha Schools should be commended for their abundance of caution and care for their students and faculty Do know that the State of Hawaii has reinstated the 14-day quarantine for inter-island travel effective Tuesday, August 11th. This change was due to the high percentage of travel related cases of Coronavirus in the State of Hawaii. Information on the revised inter-island quarantine exemptions are available at the Civil Defense website or by calling Civil Defense at 935-0031. Please understand that there will be some problems with the transition from the State to the County handling the inter-island travel exemptions process. We appreciate your patience while we adjust the system to meet your needs. The high increase of positive cases on Oahu have been identified as closely related to people disregarding the policies of gatherings, distancing and face coverings. This demonstrates how easy the virus can spread and the need of your help in following the policies of prevention. Thank you for doing your part to keep our neighbors, friends, family and community safe. As a reminder, do know the wearing of face masks is mandatory on the Island of Hawaii.

The Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi campus in Keaʻau decided to go to full distance learning – on one day notice – after the student tested COVID-19 positive.

A startling announcement was made on Oʻahu this morning, where the Department of Public Safety reported seventy (70) additional Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and 7 adult corrections offices (ACOs) tested positive for COVID-19. The DPS stated: