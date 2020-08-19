(BIVN) – There were 261 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi, health officials reported at noon on Wednesday. There were also two new deaths reported.

There were twenty-one (21) cases on Maui, and seven (7) new cases on Hawaiʻi island. The remaining 233 were identified on Oʻahu.

Of the 159 cumulative cases on Hawaiʻi island, 133 cases have been released from isolation, indicating that the remaining 26 are active cases.

Governor David Ige, Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency director Kenneth H. Hara, health director Dr. Bruce Anderson, and health department Disease Investigation Branch Chief Dr. Emily Roberson took part in a news conference today held at the Hawai‘i Convention Center in order to showcase the National Guard contact tracing that is underway.

This story will be updated.