(BIVN) – In a message issued on Sunday morning, the County of Hawaiʻi reported 48 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island.

Today’s radio message was issued later than it is normally issued, and featured the voice of Hawaiʻi County Mayor Harry Kim.

The State of Hawaiʻi indicated yesterday that there are 52 active cases on the Big Island. The next State update will be posted at noon today.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Sunday morning: