(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday denied Hu Honua Bioenergy’s motion to reconsider its July 9 order denying Hawaii Electric Light Company’s request for a waiver from the Competitive Bidding Framework for the biomass project. Opponents of the Pepeʻekeo project rejoiced in the decision, while representatives of Hu Honua – which has been rebranded Honua Ola Bioenergy – say the PUC decision kills a badly needed firm renewable energy project on Hawaiʻi island.

According to the PUC:

Hu Honua filed a Motion for Reconsideration of the Commission’s July 9th Order, arguing that the Commission erred in denying HELCO’s request for a waiver from competitive bidding, and requesting that the Commission reconsider its decision. After carefully reviewing the record, including Hu Honua’s Motion for Reconsideration, supplemental filings, and the responses of the docket participants, the Commission determined that Hu Honua’s arguments do not meet the legal requirements for reconsideration.

The PUC also offered a possible path forward for Hu Honua, should the project choose to compete with other future renewable energy projects, saying:

Hu Honua continues to maintain that its project can provide many benefits to HELCO and Hawaii island; however, the Commission affirms its belief that the public interest will be best served by requiring Hu Honua’s project to be evaluated alongside other potential renewable energy projects, where all of the project’s benefits and costs can be comprehensively and fairly compared to alternatives. Based on the success of the first two rounds of HELCO’s ongoing competitive bidding process underway since 2017, the Commission will direct HELCO to open a third round of competitive bidding, which will provide another opportunity for Hu Honua to advance its project for consideration.

Honua Ola representatives released the following statement on Wednesday after the decision was announced: