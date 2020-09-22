UPDATE – (12:25 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Tuesday at noon reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. There were no officially reported new deaths.





(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a radio update on Tuesday morning, reporting the number of new cases, current hospitalizations, and total deaths with COVID-19. The message stated:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is eight (8). At this date, for Hawaii Island, nineteen (19) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports the addition of one death today for a total of twenty-seven (27) for Hawaii Island. The new fatality is from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Our sincere gratitude for their service to the country and prayers and condolences to their families. To support efforts at the Veterans Home, a nineteen person team from the Veterans Administration is at the facility to support operations. A grateful thank you to the Veterans Administration for their assistance. For your information, 2 Coronavirus drive-up test sites are scheduled tomorrow, September 23rd. The First, in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium from 9 in the morning ‘til 1 in the afternoon. The second in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til noon. When you are tested, know that you are helping to identify positive cases and in this way helping to stop the spread of the virus. Your participation is encouraged to attend a testing opportunity near you. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe. Only together, can we stop the spread of the virus to keep our family, friends, and community safe.

UPDATE – (4:35 p.m.) – Governor David Ige today gave a verbal approval to the City & County of Honolulu for its “recovery framework” plan. From the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Information Center: