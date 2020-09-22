BIVN graphic features the number of new cases as reported by Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Tuesday morning, and today's map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 28 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Tuesday Morning Update: Death Toll Reaches 27
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Nineteen individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, officials say, and another resident death was reported at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.
UPDATE – (12:25 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Tuesday at noon reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. There were no officially reported new deaths.
(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a radio update on Tuesday morning, reporting the number of new cases, current hospitalizations, and total deaths with COVID-19. The message stated:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is eight (8). At this date, for Hawaii Island, nineteen (19) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports the addition of one death today for a total of twenty-seven (27) for Hawaii Island. The new fatality is from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Our sincere gratitude for their service to the country and prayers and condolences to their families.
To support efforts at the Veterans Home, a nineteen person team from the Veterans Administration is at the facility to support operations. A grateful thank you to the Veterans Administration for their assistance.
For your information, 2 Coronavirus drive-up test sites are scheduled tomorrow, September 23rd. The First, in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium from 9 in the morning ‘til 1 in the afternoon. The second in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours are from 9:00 in the morning ‘til noon. When you are tested, know that you are helping to identify positive cases and in this way helping to stop the spread of the virus. Your participation is encouraged to attend a testing opportunity near you.
Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe. Only together, can we stop the spread of the virus to keep our family, friends, and community safe.
UPDATE – (4:35 p.m.) – Governor David Ige today gave a verbal approval to the City & County of Honolulu for its “recovery framework” plan. From the Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Information Center:
Governor Ige is expected to sign off on the latest COVID-19 emergency order from the City & County of Honolulu, aimed at reducing virus spread and to put O‘ahu on the path to economic recovery. The new order establishes criteria for loosening or tightening restrictions on businesses and activities to keep Honolulu healthy.
The framework has four (4) tiers based on the level of community spread, determined by two factors: the number of daily cases reported and the positivity rate. These will be based on 7-day averages over two-or-four-week periods. The order includes a color-coded matrix of which types of businesses are allowed and which remain closed in a particular tier.
At an afternoon news conference Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced many businesses and activities would be allowed to re-open and resume, with restrictions, under Tier 1. The criteria used for loosening restrictions, beginning this Thursday (Sept. 24), is an average 7-day daily coronavirus case count of more than 100 cases, and a 7-day daily positivity rate on O‘ahu of more than 5.0%. The framework includes a mechanism for advancing or retreating to another tier indicated by the metrics. The community cannot advance to the next, less-restrictive tier for at least four consecutive weeks and can only move forward one tier at a time. Conversely the city can skip tiers in moving back. See the full order: oneoahu.org.
