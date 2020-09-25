UPDATE – (12:30 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health at noon on Friday reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Three (3) more deaths with COVID-19 statewide were also reported.

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued the following radio message on COVID-19 on Friday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is fourteen (14). At this date, for Hawaii Island, seventeen (17) are hospitalized. The Hilo Medical Center reports a total of twenty-eight (28) deaths for Hawaii Island. Twenty-six (26) are from the Yukio Okutsu Veterans Home. Our prayers and condolences to the families of these veterans. Do know that efforts at the Veterans Home, and other longer term care facilities by federal, state and county departments continue as officials work to contain the spread of the virus in our community. A grateful thank you to the departments and private groups for their assistance and response. For your information, a Coronavirus drive-up testing is scheduled for today in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot. Please use the Kuawa Street entrance to the site. There is also a testing today in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. Hours for both locations are from 9 this morning ‘til noon. Remember the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible; your participation is encouraged and in this way you can help stop the spread of the virus. An `Ohana food service is also scheduled in Hamakua at the Honokaa Sports Complex. Distribution begins at 10:00 am. Only together, can we stop the spread of the virus to keep our family, friends, and community safe. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.

UPDATE – (2:15 p.m.) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Friday afternoon issued a news release listing all the free COVID-19 testing events that will be provided through October 2, 2020:

Friday, September 25 , Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. – Noon

, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. – Noon Friday, September 25 , Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 9 a.m. – Noon. Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance.

, Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 9 a.m. – Noon. Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance. Monday, September 28 , Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. – Noon

, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. – Noon Monday, September 28, Civic Auditorium, 9 a.m. – Noon. Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance.

Civic Auditorium, 9 a.m. – Noon. Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance. Tuesday, September 29, Kea‘au High School, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kea‘au High School, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. – Noon

Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. – Noon Wednesday, September 30, Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance.

Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance. Thursday, October 1, Volcano Cooper Center, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Volcano Cooper Center, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday, October 2, Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. – Noon

Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. – Noon Friday, October 2, Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 9 a.m. – Noon. Please enter from Kuawa Street entrance.

The County says “no insurance is necessary to be tested, but please bring your insurance card if you have one. No co-pay for individuals being tested. Please be sure to wear a face covering at all times, and observe social distancing.”

For further information, please call Civil Defense at 935-0031.