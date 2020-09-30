(BIVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard searched for two overdue kayakers off Punalu’u Beach in the Kaʻū district of Hawaiʻi island on Wednesday.

The two kayakers – one male and one female – were last seen leaving in a yellow two-person kayak at approximately 3 p.m., the USCG says. They are believed to be 50 years-old and wearing yellow personal flotation devices.

From the U.S. Coast Guard:

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report at 6:38 p.m. from a good Samaritan stating she saw the kaykers depart earlier in the day and had not returned though it was sunset. Upon notification, the watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners asking the public to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and diverted the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Kittiwake (WPB 87316) in response. An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and C-130 Hercules aircrews were launched to assist with the search.

The USCG says the weather on scene is winds of 5 mph and seas up to three feet.

Anyone with information regarding the kayakers is requested to contact the Sector Honolulu Command center at 808-842-2600.