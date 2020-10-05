UPDATE – (12:15 p.m.) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 statewide today, and one (1) more death.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 28 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 104 cases

96749 (Puna) – 17 cases

96778 (lower Puna) – 18 cases

98771 (Puna mauka) – 11 cases

96740 (Kona) – 94 cases

UPDATE – (10:50 a.m.) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message on Monday morning:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is ten (10). At this date, for Hawaii Island, twelve (12) are hospitalized. A total of thirty (30) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. For your information, two test sites are scheduled today. The First, in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center from 9 ‘til noon. The Second, in Hilo at the Prince Kuhio Mall parking lot from 9 in the morning ‘til 1 in the afternoon. Increased testing will continue throughout the Island. Remember, the purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible. By getting tested know that you are helping stop the spread of the Coronavirus. The high increase of new cases is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need of following the preventive polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Much of this increase is due to clusters at the University of Nations in Kona and the Life Care Center in Hilo. The Department of Health and County of Hawaii are working with both to ensure that the virus is contained and to provide care for the individuals affected. The Hawaii County Police Department will continue their enforcement of the preventative polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings. Know that these policies are mandated and will be enforced. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.

NOTE: This story will be updated with today’s COVID-19 numbers when they are made available. The official State numbers will be released at noon.

(BIVN) – Free COVID-19 testing will be provided today (Monday, October 5) at the following locations:

KONA : Keauhou Shopping Center, from 9 a.m. to noon

: Keauhou Shopping Center, from 9 a.m. to noon HILO: Prince Kuhio Mall parking lot, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Life Care Center of Hilo outbreak

The Life Care Center of Hilo reports one new case and one new death due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility. As of 10 p.m. on October 3, there have been twenty-three (23) resident cases of COVID-19 and a total of two (2) deaths.

There has also been seven (7) associate cases at the Life Care Center. Three (3) are active associate cases, and four (4) associates are fully recovered.

University of the Nations Kona outbreak

The University of the Nations Kona reported no new cases of COVID-19 on campus in a Sunday update, after announcing 16 cases were reported the day before. The UofNK said one individual has been cleared by the Department of Health (DOH) and released from quarantine.

On Saturday evening, the UofNK reported there were twenty-six (26) confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Kona campus. The UofNK reported Mayor Harry Kim’s Office had requested the campus move from operating at a “Safer at Home” level to “Stay at Home”, with all campus residents (staff and students) voluntarily self isolating. Only essential workers such as food service and security will be allowed on campus.

Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home outbreak

As of 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, there were no COVID-positive residents reported at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo and all staff are recovered.

A total of 71 residents and 35 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in this outbreak, officials say. 27 total resident deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred since the outbreak began.

There are currently 46 residents at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. No residents are receiving care for COVID in the home, and 2 residents are hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center.