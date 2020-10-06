UPDATE – (9:40 a.m.) – There are 14 newly reported cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island as of Tuesday morning, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in a radio message:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is fourteen (14). At this date, for Hawaii Island, seventeen (17) are hospitalized. A total of thirty-two (32) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Our condolences to their families and friends. For your information testing will be conducted today in North Kona for faculty and staff close contacts of the University of Nations. This testing is needed to identify positive cases and stop the spread of the coronavirus within this institution and our community. Increased testing will continue throughout the Island. By getting tested know that you are helping stop the spread of the Coronavirus. An Ohana Food Service is scheduled today for South Kohala at the Waimea District Park. Distribution begins at 10 in the morning. The high increase of new cases is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive polices of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings with everything you do. Much of this increase is due to clusters in Kona and Hilo. The Department of Health and County of Hawaii are working to ensure that the virus is contained and to provide care for the individuals affected. Know that the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings are mandated to help prevent the spread of the virus. Please accept this kuleana to make Hawaii Safe.

(BIVN) – Free COVID-19 testing will be provided today (Tuesday, October 6) at the following location:

KONA : University of the Nations Kona – testing for students, staff and close contacts only.

: University of the Nations Kona – testing for students, staff and close contacts only. POSTPONED: Testing scheduled for today at the Honoka‘a Sports Complex has been postponed until further notice.

The University of the Nations Kona outbreak

The University of the Nations Kona (UofNK) reports no new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded at the campus in the past 2 days.

The Department of Health will test all UofNK campus staff and students today, October 6.

Due to a record discrepancy over the weekend, the UofNK has updated the total number of cases reported to 22 active cases on campus and 8 active cases off campus. All of these individuals remain in quarantine and are being closely monitored and only minor symptoms have been reported, UofNK says.

Life Care Center of Hilo outbreak

The Life Care Center of Hilo has not provided an update since October 3, when it reported that there have been twenty-three (23) resident cases of COVID-19 and a total of two (2) deaths. At that time, there was also seven (7) associate cases at the Life Care Center. Three (3) are active associate cases, and four (4) associates are fully recovered.

Hilo Medical Center update

Hilo Medical Center reports 32 total deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred. 27 deaths have been connected to the outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, 3 community deaths at the Hilo Medical Center, and 2 deaths connected to the outbreak at the Life Care Center of Hilo.

There are no COVID-positive residents at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo, and all staff are now recovered. A total of 71 residents and 35 employees at the home have tested positive for COVID-19 in this outbreak.