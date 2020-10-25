(BIVN) – Radiocarbon dating is the topic of this week’s Volcano Watch article written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

One of the fundamental premises of geology is that the “key to understanding the future is to understand the past.” In order to forecast how a volcano will behave, geologists must map the deposits from past eruptions and determine the ages of those deposits. Radiocarbon dating is our principal tool of use.

Radiocarbon ages are expressed in “years BP” (Before Present). Present is the year 1950 because after that date nuclear weapons testing has contaminated the atmosphere with excess Carbon-14 (14C).

Radiocarbon dating was initiated in Hawaii by Meyer Rubin, a revered U.S. Geological Survey colleague, who unfortunately passed away in May—a victim of COVID-19. Rubin was a pioneer in developing 14C dating techniques, working as a student at the University of Chicago with Nobel Prize winner Willard Libbey. Meyer began his work with the U.S. Geological Survey in Washington, D.C., working with Hans Suess to refine radiocarbon dating by converting the carbon in solid samples to a gas to provide better counting statistics and thus higher quality data.

Meyer Rubin was instrumental in bringing radiocarbon dating to Hawaii and making this technique accessible to geologists. The first radiocarbon samples used to date flows in Hawaii were collected in 1955 and dated in 1958. The samples were accidental finds, from Hilo, after a bulldozer cleared some land revealing carbonized plant materials. The first sample was from an ʻōhiʻa tree and yielded an age of 2,000 ± (plus or minus) 250 yrs BP. A second sample, from hāpuʻu, gave an age of 2,070 ± 250 BP. These ages were internally consistent, met stratigraphic criteria, and thus, yielded a reliable age of the flow.

Another serendipitous sample was collected in 1959, in Waiʻōhinu, on the southeast portion of the Island of Hawaiʻi. The sample was collected in a churchyard, during the course of digging a grave, a worker broke through a pāhoehoe flow and found charcoal. The sample provided an age of 3,740 ± 250 y B.P.