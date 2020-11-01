(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Sunday reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Twenty-six (26) of those new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message:

On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is twenty-six (26). At this date, for Hawaii Island, ten (10) are hospitalized. A total of forty (40) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island.

Know that the virus is in our community and we must make every effort to stop the spread. Gatherings associated with the upcoming holidays and the evidence that gatherings contribute to the spread of the virus make it more important than ever to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 persons. Please accept this kuleana to protect our families, friends and community and to make Hawaii Safe.

Know that the preventive measures are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department.

On testing for tomorrow, Monday, there are two District Tests scheduled. One in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium parking lot. The other in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center.

Thank you for listening and have a safe day.