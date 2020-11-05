BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by Hawaiʻi Department of Health on Thursday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi Island COVID-19 Thursday Update: 24 New Cases Reported
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were twenty-four (24) new cases of COVID-19 reported on Hawaiʻi island on Thursday, civil defense reported.
graphic by BIVN
(UPDATE) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 statewide at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Of that number, twenty-one (24) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 30 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) 28 cases
96740 (Kona) – 110 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 17 cases
96743 (Waimea/ Kawaihae) – 12 cases
The State also made a reporting change, and is no longer counting the number of cases “released from isolation”. Instead, the State is using cases reported in the past 14 days (1,244 today) to provide “a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation.” The health department wrote:
This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.
(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Thursday:
On today’s update of COVID-19, the number of new active cases, on Hawaii Island, reported and monitored by the Department of Health is twenty-four (24). At this date, for Hawaii Island, eight (8) are hospitalized. A total of forty-eight (48) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. Condolences to their family and friends.
Know that the virus is in our community and we must make every effort to stop the spread. Gatherings associated with the upcoming holidays and the evidence that gatherings contribute to the spread of the virus make it more important than ever to follow the preventive measures of face coverings, distancing, and gatherings of no more than 10 persons. Please accept this kuleana to protect our families, friends and community and to make Hawaii Safe.
Know that the preventive measures are mandated by law and will be enforced by the Hawaii Police Department.
On testing for tomorrow, Friday, a District Test, which is open to the public, is scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center.
