(UPDATE) – The State of Hawaiʻi reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 statewide at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Of that number, twenty-one (24) cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.

On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the following Hawaiʻi island locations have totals of over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 30 cases

(Hilo) – 30 cases 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) 28 cases

(Pepeʻekeo) 28 cases 96740 (Kona) – 110 cases

(Kona) – 110 cases 96738 (Waikoloa) – 17 cases

(Waikoloa) – 17 cases 96743 (Waimea/ Kawaihae) – 12 cases

The State also made a reporting change, and is no longer counting the number of cases “released from isolation”. Instead, the State is using cases reported in the past 14 days (1,244 today) to provide “a rough approximation of the number of cases currently meeting criteria for isolation.” The health department wrote:

This proxy number for “active cases” resolves classification issues for cases unable to be reached or who are out of jurisdiction, for whom precise release from isolation date may not be possible to determine. It is also not influenced by lags in data entry.

(BIVN) – From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Thursday: