(BIVN) – The Full Calabash Fund, a statewide effort launched by the Kohala Center on Tuesday, aims to support vulnerable Hawaiʻi families and food producers that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kohala Center says the program “will strategically direct funding to experienced organizations with strong relationships and local networks to ensure that locally produced food is distributed effectively to resource-constrained individuals and families.”

“In Hawai‘i, when a ‘umeke or calabash was full, it was a sign of strong relationships, knowledge, and resource abundance held within our communities. The Full Calabash Fund reminds us of the honor that comes from the generous exchanges of gifts, including time, energy, and food. The ways we feed our future are still deeply rooted as we craft elegant solutions that strengthen food security and improve community access to healthy and nutritious food” said Cheryl Ka‘uhane Lupenui, president and CEO of The Kohala Center.

According to the Kohala Center:

Initially established with support from The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, the Full Calabash Fund will provide grants to Hawaiʻi’s community-based organizations that provide food procured from local farmers, ranchers, and food producers to community members in need. The Fund is administered by The Kohala Center, an independent, community-based nonprofit organization based on Hawai‘i Island. Grants will be awarded to nonprofit organizations and meal preparation services with deep connection to place and their community, and demonstrated experience working with food-insecure communities in Hawai‘i and regional partners to source, prepare, and distribute food. Grantees must dedicate at least half of awarded funds to purchase agricultural products from Hawai‘i-based farmers, ranchers, and food producers. A portion of funds can be used to support general operating expenses and indirect costs. Applications are available online at koha.la/calabash or by calling The Kohala Center at 808-887-6411. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, December 8, 2020 by 5 p.m. HST.

The Kohala Center says donations to the Full Calabash Fund will be accepted through December 31, 2020. “For more information about the Fund, to download an application, or to make a donation, please visit The Kohala Center’s website at koha.la/calabash or contact Nicole Milne at nmilne@kohalacenter.org or 808-887-6411,” the Center wrote.