(BIVN) – Hundreds of abandoned vehicles and tires have been removed from Hawaiian homestead lots in Puna, following a coordinated effort between the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and the County of Hawaiʻi.

DHHL announced the completion of the removal in this media release issued on Friday:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), in coordination with the County of Hawaiʻi, has completed the removal of 382 intentionally abandoned vehicles and approximately 700 tires on three parcels of agricultural homestead lots in Makuʻu, Hawaiʻi Island. In September, the Department signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the County to secure aid from the County’s Department of Environmental Management’s Solid Waste Division – Abandon Vehicle Program to remove the abandoned vehicles. A gate was also installed at the roadway’s entrance to restrict access during the removal. The gate will remain in place until full restoration of the land has occurred and the lots are scheduled to be re-offered to beneficiaries.