(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works says the Keawe-Wailuku Bridge on the Hāmākua-side of Hilo will close Tuesday, December 1, 2020 through Friday, December 4, 2020, in order begin restoration work on the structure.

The County says the bridge will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and reopen at the end of each workday. Motorists will be able to use Wainaku St. and Ohai St. as alternate routes during the bridge closure hours, officials say. A pecial off-duty police officer will be directing traffic to assure vehicular and pedestrian safety.

The restoration work involves repainting the railings, arch, and arch ribs of the bridge structure, according to a County news release.

“The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding,” the County said in a news release. “If there are any questions or concerns about the bridge work, please call the DPW Special Projects Division at 961-8586 or 961-8926.”