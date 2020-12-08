This story is being updated.

(BIVN) – After Hawaii saw a bump-up in positive economic indicators in November, things appear to be slowing down again.

During a virtual meeting of a House Committee on Monday, Carl Bonham, the Executive Director of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, delivered this update.

Later in the day, Bonham spoke specifically about what he sees in the data from Hawaii island.

House Speaker Scott Saiki was also a part of the conversation. Members of his committee on COVID-19 recently wrote a white paper, explaining how Governor David Ige’s recent change to the Safe Travels Hawaii program, quote, has had unintended and unfortunate consequences, such as thousands of cancellations per hotel property, resulting in millions of dollars in lost revenue and the staffing downsizing.