(BIVN) – Lava Lava Beach Club, located at Anaehoʻomalu Bay in the Waikoloa Resort area, will start to welcome guests beginning at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, December 15.

From the Luana Hospitality Group:

Anaehoomalu Bay has been waiting patiently. With safety and an abundance of protocols in place, Lava Lava Beach Club in Waikoloa will open its doors to restaurants goers starting on Tuesday, December 15. After a year like 2020, dining with your toes in the sand is just what’s needed today.

Lava Lava Beach Club has made a few changes since closing earlier this year with a lot more spacing between tables and a just a little more space between you and the sunsets.

From 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm, guests can savor menu items including heavy pupus, soups and salads and burgers. After 5 pm and moving into the sunset hours, Lava Lava Beach Club will serve a full dinner menu including its signature Hook, Line and Sinker, Low and Slow Baby Back Ribs and Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice Bowl. Did we mention that our full menu of beverages and tropical drinks that go perfectly in one hand, while dining with your toes in the sand? Don’t forget from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm it’s liquid happy hour, where all drinks are $2 off.

“All of us here at Lava Lava Beach Club are working hard to ensure that safety protocols are in place so our guests can have that beach vibe meal while enjoying Anaehoomalu Bay, stunning sunsets and getting their toes back in the sand,” said co-owner Scott Dodd. “It’s time and we are ready.”

The Lava Lava Beach Club crew is COVID 19 protocol trained and ready to welcome all its valued guests. Following mandated CDC safety and sanitary guidelines, tables and bar seating will follow social distancing protocols with team members taking needed precautions to help ensure the health and safety of patrons.