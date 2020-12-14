(BIVN) – A Magnitude 4.4 earthquake was recorded near Waimea on Monday morning.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says the event occurred at 9:27 a.m. HST and was centered about 13 miles south southeast of Waimea, and east of Waikoloa, under the northwest flank of Maunakea.

The earthquake was first reported as a Magnitude 4.2 and later changed to a Magnitude 4.4. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 15.3 miles.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

This is a Civil Defense Local Earthquake message for Monday, December 14 at 9:30 in the morning. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports the earthquake which occurred at approximately 9:28 in the vicinity of Waikoloa was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the Island of Hawaii. I say again, there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island of Hawaii. I say again, there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island of Hawaii. Preliminary data indicates that the earthquake measuring a magnitude of 4.2 was centered in the vicinity of Waikoloa. As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of Gas, Water, and Electricity.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory shared these observations in a Mauna Kea Information Statement: