BIVN graphic features the number of new cases reported by the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, and a map showing zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaii COVID-19 Tuesday Update: 57 New Cases, 10 On Big Island
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There were 57 new cases reported on Tuesday, down from the 190 reported the day before. Ten new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
graphic by BIVN
(BIVN) – There were 57 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, a drop from the 190 new cases reported the day before. Of today’s number of new cases, ten (10) were identified on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says there have been 139 cases of COVID-19 reported on the Big Island in the past 14 days.
On the health department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, only two areas – in Hilo and Kona – indicate totals of over 10 cases:
96720 (Hilo) – 38 cases
96740 (Kona) – 37 cases
From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Hawaii Department of Health reports ten (10) new cases of Coronavirus on Hawaii Island with three (3) persons hospitalized. A total of forty-nine (49) deaths have been reported on Hawaii Island. There have been no fatalities reported in the last four weeks.
The Coronavirus case count and fatalities continue to dramatically increase across our Nation and are projected to continue at the current rate or worse through early next year. Do know the extreme seriousness of what is happening in parts of the mainland. The news of the vaccine is very good, but please be aware that availability to the general public is still months away.
Although the Island and State of Hawaii remains as one of the safest places to be in the United States, we need to continue to get better and within policies of distancing, face coverings, and gatherings, stay healthy with exercise, fresh air, sunlight, cleanliness and social connectedness. Do this and Hawaii Island can safely go through the next two or three months in a safe way. Let each of us accept this kuleana to keep Hawaii safe.
