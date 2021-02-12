(BIVN) – New emergency proclamations for the COVID-19 pandemic in Hawaiʻi were signed at both the State and County level on Friday.

Governor David Ige issued the 18th Proclamation Related To The COVID-19 Emergency, while Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth signed his 6th Supplementary Emergency Proclamation.

The State’s latest proclamation extends the eviction moratorium for another 60 days. The office of the Governor says the moratorium “prohibits evictions of tenants for failure to pay all or a portion of the rent, maintenance fees, utility charges, taxes or other required fees for the rental unit.”

The Governor’s 18th proclamation “also includes mention of an anticipated new exception for vaccinated travelers that will become effective only upon approval by the director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency,” the State says, adding that this exception is not available as of today.

“The state is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is asking the CDC for explicit guidelines on vaccination and travel. This EP acknowledges vaccinated travelers/quarantine as a future exception, but the state will wait for specific guidance from the CDC before implementing a quarantine exception for vaccinated travelers,” said Gov. Ige in a news release.

The Governor’s 18th proclamation also adds “that government agencies may rely on the suspension of the Uniform Information Practices Act when they meet certain specifications and fulfill a number of requirements.” The State says the suspension of the UIPA, the state’s open records law, “is evolving”.

“This open records law suspension balances the incredible amount of time and effort government agencies are expending on responding to the pandemic and the importance of access to government records,” said Gov. Ige.

Meanwhile, on the Big Island, Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth’s 6th Supplementary Emergency Proclamation “maintains all restrictions and safety protocols currently in place, with no changes.” The County proclamation was made in concurrence with the Office of the Governor and the State of Hawaiʻi.

“We have done an amazing job of slowing the spread and keeping our numbers low, but we must remain cautious,” said Mayor Roth in a news release. “As we continue to vaccinate our kūpuna and those at highest risk first, I ask that we keep up the social distancing, mask-wearing, sanitizing, and all the other little things that have allowed us to keep our community healthy and safe until this point. We do expect to ease certain restrictions soon, but only if we can continue working together and being mindful of each other.”

The State says the 18th emergency proclamation expires in 60 days, on April 13, 2021. The County says changes to its April 12 extension “can be made if terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation, or whichever occurs first.”