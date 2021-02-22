(BIVN) – Coinciding with Black History Month, the National Park Service is sharing the following history on the Buffalo Soldiers, and their special connection to Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes.

From Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park:

Anyone who has hiked even a portion of Mauna Loa Trail in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park knows what a grueling climb it is. Now imagine building the trail, rock by rock, with a 12-pound hammer and a gunny sack, in torrential rain, like the Black servicemen known as the Buffalo Soldiers did more than 100 years ago.

February is Black History Month, and the park is sharing a fascinating story about the Buffalo Soldiers who were stationed in Hawaiʻi between 1913 and 1918. A new Buffalo Soldiers page and podcast on the park website reveals how soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry contributed to the park. The men, who were stationed at Schofield Barracks on Oʻahu, measured lava within the summit of Kīlauea volcano and were among the first to stay at Kilauea Military Camp. But perhaps most notably, they built a high-elevation, 30-mile trail through unforgiving lava rock that connects the summits of Kīlauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes today.

“It’s a perfect time for us to tip our flat hats in honor of some amazing men, who literally helped shape the National Park Service, including Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park,” said Park Ranger Dean Gallagher. “Despite segregation and racial discrimination that continued after the Civil War, these men dedicated their lives to serving their country. What’s more, the Buffalo Soldiers who built the trail volunteered their time,” Gallagher said.

Ranger Dean and Park Archeologist Summer Roper Todd collaborated on the new 18-minute podcast that recaps the incredible contributions of the Buffalo Soldiers, and shares details from a new National Park Service archeological survey titled With 12-Pound Hammers and Gunny Sacks: Buffalo Soldiers and the 1915 Trail to the Mauna Loa Summit.