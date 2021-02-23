(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for east facing shores of Hawaiʻi island until 6 a.m. Saturday.

“Strong, persistent trade winds will generate an east swell that, when combined with heightened wind waves, will produce advisory level surf along eastern exposed shorelines,” the message stated.

Large breaking waves from 7 to 12 feet along east facing shorelines are expected.

The County of Hawaiʻi has not yet reported any beach closures as a result of the high surf. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers are being asked heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.